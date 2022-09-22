Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Plan Wedding With Special Focus On Fighting Climate Change; Read

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding has been the talk of the town ever since the details of the same started to surface online. From time to time, the couple has created hype among their fans with their cryptic social media posts. Recently, the quirky wedding invite went viral, and it has just aroused curiosity.

From pre-wedding festivities to an amazing venue booked for the wedding, a lot of speculations about the same have been making the headlines recently. The intimate pre-wedding festivities will be held in Delhi from September-end and will then shift to Mumbai for the wedding and reception on October 6 and 7.

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's wedding details

Now, according to Pinkvilla, it has been learnt that the couple will be having an eco-friendly wedding. The duo has been vocal on various platforms and occasions talking about the conservation of the environment. Both Richa and Ali have jointly decided to put in efforts with the help of their teams who are planning their wedding to have an attempt to make their wedding more environmentally conscious and eco-friendly.

Given the adverse effects of climatic change and with stars spreading awareness about climate conservation, it seems that the two actors have staunchly been supporting the move. With just days left for the big day, what better occasion could be for the couple to take the baton forward.

As per Pinkvilla reports, the two stars have roped in a wedding planning company who are using various means including decor using natural elements recycled or repurposed wood, and eco-friendly decor items. Richa and Ali are also focussing on reducing food wastage at their wedding functions by curating food experiences that are more sustainable and have experts who are known for such experiences. The teams across have been briefed to minimise plastic waste and use recyclable plastic during the function as much as possible.

Meanwhile, adding on to the excitement among the fans, recently the wedding invite was released. The invite is designed by their friend Puneet Gupta where Ali and Richa are seen riding bicycles. The quirky invitation card showed Richa clad in a red saree and Ali in a formal look comprising blazer, tie, and pants. The pre-wedding festivities in Delhi shall take place at a Gymkhana on September 30 and will continue for three days.

Image: Instagram/@alifazal9