Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal To Ditch 'no Phone Policy', Guests Can Capture Moments

As per reports, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will ditch the 'no phone' policy for their wedding so that guests can capture their wedding moments.

Richa Chadha

Image: Instagram/@alifazal9


After dating for a while now, actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot in the first week of October. The duo officially announced their October wedding the previous week when the Masaan actor headed to her Twitter handle and shared a GIF about their 'new life', teasing that she can't wait for October. While the preparations are midway, a major update regarding the couple's wedding has come up. As per reports, the couple will ditch the 'no phone' policy for their wedding so that guests can capture their wedding moments.

The ‘no phone policy’ has recently become a trend in Bollywood with Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Natasha Dalal-Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor among others opting for it.

Ali Fazal & Richa Chaha to ditch 'no phone' policy

A paparazzi account Viral Bhayani took to its Instagram handle and shared a fresh update about Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding. The post shared by the account had the caption reading, "The actors have decided to not go with the “no phone policy” at their wedding functions. The reason for that is that they want the mood of the functions to be fun and want their guests to be at maximum ease."

Sharing the details about their invite, the paparazzi account also stated, "Leave your phones and enjoy yourself. Don’t worry about capturing this moment on camera. Capture it in real-time." It further read, "The actors strongly feel that people can be at more ease when they don’t have restrictions on them. They want people to have their phones and still have a good time. That's a cool thought. #richachadda #alifazal".

Recently, Bollywood Hungama revealed that the couple's wedding invitation has various elements of a movie poster. It was further added that the invite has a 90s retro vibe in a shape of a matchbox that read ‘Couple matches’ along with Richa’s sketch in a traditional saree and ghunghat while Ali wearing a suit as they both ride a bicycle. 

Image: Instagram/@alifazal9

