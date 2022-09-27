Last Updated:

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal To Hold Wedding Reception Inside THIS Stunning Venue; See Pics

If the reports are to be believed, actors-couple, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will host their wedding reception at Mumbai's The Great Eastern Home.

Richa Chadha
1/9
Image: Facebook/@The Great Eastern Home

As per Pinkvilla, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will host their wedding reception at Mumbai's The Great Eastern Home.

Richa Chadha
2/9
Image: Facebook/@The Great Eastern Home

The 176-year-old venue certainly resembles something out of a love story.

Richa Chadha
3/9
Image: Facebook/@The Great Eastern Home

The hall is decorated with a giant sculpture of Gautam Buddha and beautiful neutral-toned sofas.

Richa Chadha
4/9
Image: Facebook/@The Great Eastern Home

The garden area looks undeniably beautiful. The seating arrangement around nature can't be more perfect.

Richa Chadha
5/9
Image: Facebook/@The Great Eastern Home

The setting includes authentic pieces of utensils, wooden tables, glass shelves and beautiful lights.

Richa Chadha
6/9
Image: Facebook/@The Great Eastern Home

This is an entrance which has been decorated with small white lights.

Richa Chadha
7/9
Image: Facebook/@The Great Eastern Home

The space will be customised into a pretty lavish experiential space as per Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s taste.

Richa Chadha
8/9
Image: Facebook/@The Great Eastern Home

The place does look like a setting from a romantic movie. Artificial ducks add more charm to the place.

Richa Chadha
9/9
Image: Facebook/@The Great Eastern Home

This is a view of a light room which has several seating arrangements, decor includes fancy lamps and intricate chandeliers, while there is also some funky art made on the walls.

