Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal To Hold Wedding Reception Inside THIS Stunning Venue; See Pics

As per Pinkvilla, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will host their wedding reception at Mumbai's The Great Eastern Home.
The hall is decorated with a giant sculpture of Gautam Buddha and beautiful neutral-toned sofas.
The garden area looks undeniably beautiful. The seating arrangement around nature can't be more perfect.
The setting includes authentic pieces of utensils, wooden tables, glass shelves and beautiful lights.
The space will be customised into a pretty lavish experiential space as per Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s taste.
The place does look like a setting from a romantic movie. Artificial ducks add more charm to the place.