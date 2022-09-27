Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's Wedding: From Food Menu, Venue, Decor & More; Details Inside

Bollywood actors and couple, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot in the first week of October. The preparations are midway and the couple will soon jet off to Delhi for their pre-wedding festivities. Now, as per a recent report by Hindustan Times, the bride-to-be has planned a lavish spread for guests which is not so usual.

Chole bhature, ram ladoo & more: Inside Richa-Ali's wedding food menu

As Richa Chadha hails from the national capital, the food served at the pre-wedding festivities will be a mix of her favourite delicacies from across the city. A source told the publication, "There would be the famous chole bhature from Rajouri Garden, Natraj ki chaat, Chatori Gali ka Ram ladoo and more."

The source further added, “All the food stalls are being curated by a company that has put together a menu of Richa’s favourite dishes from across Delhi which she enjoyed growing up and are iconic places. So each of these places are setting up a way to serve their most iconic and favourite dishes of the couple."

For decorations, the couple has decided to keep everything inspired by nature and in shades of green. "There would be natural colours and the decorative elements would include a lot of jute, wood and flowers," the source added. The report in HT also stated that Richa's Mehendi ceremony will be held at her friend's bungalow.

The source said, "There’s much nostalgia value attached to the place. The mehendi will take place in the afternoon, followed by sangeet in the evening. It’s going to be an intimate gathering, with just 50-60 guests in attendance. There would be performances by her non-industry friends."

For their outfits, the bride-to-be will be wearing designer Rahul Mishra’s creation for her sangeet and a Kresha Bajaj outfit for the cocktail, while Ali Fazal has opted for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla and Shantanu & Nikhil (designer duos) ensembles.

Image: Instagram/@richachadha