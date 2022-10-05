Richa Chadha-Ali's Reception: Celebs Look Regal In Indian Outfits At Star-studded Function

Quick links:
Bollywood actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday. The event was held at The Great Eastern Home in Byculla, Mumbai.
Ali Fazal's Fukrey co-star Pulkit Samrat graced the wedding reception with girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda.
Actor Esha Gupta looked regal in a white lehenga as she posed for the paparazzi outside the wedding reception venue.
Actor Vijay Varma who shared screen space with Ali in Mirzapur, looked dapper in a blue traditional attire.
Actor Amyra Dastur who has worked with Ali Fazal in Prasthanam, also looked stunning ina blue lehenga at the wedding reception.
Actor Huma Qureshi and Patralekhaa strike a cool pose together in traditional Indian attires at Richa-Ali's wedding reception.
Actor Dia Mirza looked stunning in a black saree as she attended the wedding reception with husband Vaibav Reki.