Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal Confirm Wedding, Say 'Two Years Ago, We Formalised Our Union'

Amid several rumours pertaining to Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's marriage that are surfacing on social media, the two stars have finally confirmed their wedding. Amid strong buzz among the fans, the couple was on Wednesday spotted at Mumbai airport while jetting off to Delhi to kick-start their pre-wedding festivities.

Starting from their wedding decor to the guest list and outfits, fans have been keeping a track of all the arrangements of the festivities. Now, Richa and Ali shared a voice note on their Instagram handle confirming their upcoming nuptials. In the voice note, the two stars emphasised the fact that their wedding was planned two years back and the pandemic aftermath which resulted in the delay.

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal confirm wedding

Giving a unique twist to their wedding confirmation, the voice note begins with Richa saying, "Two years ago, we formalised our union, and just then the pandemic hit us all pressing a pause button on our celebrations and life. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after another. Now as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends."

Following the Masaan star, Ali continued and said, "We are so so very touched and grateful for all the love and blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love. Thank you." They simply added the hashtag #RiAli to their post.

The two stars kept the background of their voice note quite romantic with a beautiful picture of the two, looking at each other in admiration. After the sweet message sent by Richa and Ali, fans cannot curtail their excitement and are just waiting for the dreamy pictures of their wedding.

Meanwhile, the couple, who were busy with their respective pending work commitments, has returned to Delhi to kick off the wedding festivities. And before kicking off the major functions starting on September 30, the couple decided to host an informal meeting with their parents, friends, and close ones.

Bollywood Hungama reported that both Rich and Ali will host a small event with very limited guests as they get a chance to meet and interact with each other before they get busy with other ceremonies and functions. The two will be reportedly tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on October 6. The couple is planning on hosting two grand receptions for their relatives and friends in Delhi and Mumbai.

