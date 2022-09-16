Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Officially Announce Their October Wedding; 'New Life, Loading'

Lovebirds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have officially announced their October wedding, days after several reports confirmed that the couple will tie the knot in Mumbai. Richa took to her Twitter handle and shared a GIF about their 'new life', teasing that she cant wait for October.

The couple will reportedly tie the knot on October 6 at a rented bungalow in Mumbai, following which a star-studded reception will take place on October 7. Richa and Ali were supposed to get married in 2020, however, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their plans.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal officially announce their October wedding

Taking to her Twitter handle on Friday, September 16, the Fukrey actor posed a GIF that read, “New Life, Loading." In the caption, she mentioned, "can’t wait for October." Take a look.

Only days before, Pinkvilla reported that their wedding festivities will commence across Delhi and Mumbai in September end and October. According to the publication's sources, the pre-wedding festivities will commence at the Delhi Gymkhana on September 30 and will continue for three days. Mehendi and Sangeet will happen on October 1, while the couple will also throw a wedding party for their extended family and friends on October 2.

They'll then move to Mumbai for the remaining celebrations, with the wedding happening on October 6. It will be followed by a grand reception on October 7 at the South Mumbai hotel for their Bollywood colleagues.

ANI also reported that the couple's currently wrapping up their respective shoots to start wedding preparations at the earliest. While Richa Chadha is currently shooting for the upcoming web series Heeramandi, created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ali is filming the third season of his crime drama web series Mirzapur.

Talking about their marriage plans constantly getting postponed, Richa told Mashable India in an interview, "Whenever we think of getting married, a new (COVID-19) variant comes. In 2020, we had booked places also, but the first wave came, followed by lockdown and destruction. Last year again, in February, we had confidence and the talks started. The second wave experience was the worst in India. Quite sad."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ALIFAZAL9)