Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal Shoot Teaser For Their Maiden Production ‘Girls Will Be Girls’

Actor Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to take up a new role in the film industry. The couple will be making their debut as film producers soon, as the teaser of their first movie is currently being shot in Uttarakhand.



The actors are producing the film titled, Girls Will Be girls, which is being directed by Suchi Talati. The teaser of their first venture production is currently being shot in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Sharing the news of the onset of the production, Fukrey fame Richa Chadha took to Instagram and shared a picture of the clapper board from the sets of the movie and captioned the post as 'Shhhhhhsecret.'



Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal's first movie under "Pushing Buttons Studio"



The actors are co-owners of the production house, Pushing Buttons Studio, which was launched in March 2021. For the movie, the makers have decided to make the teaser of the movie first, as they have to submit the teaser to the script lab by August and will then commence the shoot.

The news was well received and many people from the industry wished good luck to the couple for their first venture. Best wishes poured in from all ends, with Mallika Dua, Parvez Nummer, and several others congratulating the couple in the comments. Actor Amyra Dastur posted an Instagram story and wrote, "All the best Richa and Ali for this amazing new venture. Looking forward to pushing buttons studios' content-driven projects."

The movie, Girls Will Be Girls is based on the story of a 16-year-old girl who is rebellious and goes against her mother’s wish to do what she wants. The movie is set in an elite school in the hills of Dehradun. It is being co-produced by Sanjay Gulati and Pooja Chauhan's Crawling Angel Films and Dolce Vita Films. On the acting front, the couple was last seen together in Fukrey Returns and will be next seen in Fukrey 3.

Richa Chadha to Judge Indian Film Festival

Madam Chief Minister actor Richa Chadha will accompany I Am director Onir to this year's Indian Film Festival to be held in Melbourne in August. Known for her bold choices of projects, Chadha will judge the short film competition at the festival along with director Onir, famous for covering taboo subjects in mainstream Bollywood.

Image Credits: Instagram

