Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal Sport All-white Ensembles For Their Wedding Festivities; See Pics

B-town actors-couple, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot on October 4, 2022, that is today, and ahead of festivities, the Mirzapur actor shared some glimpses of their wedding outfits on his social media space. The couple had been updating their fans frequently with pictures from their pre-wedding festivities online. Recently, the duo shared a series of pictures from their Mehendi ceremony in which Richa donned a custom-made lehenga by designer Rahul Mishra, while Fazal opted for an Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla outfit.

Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal sport all-white ensembles

On Tuesday, the Death On The Nile actor headed to his Instagram handle and uploaded some pictures featuring him and to-be-wife Richa Chadha. The Masaan actor opted for a white-coloured sharara suit teamed up with a matching dupatta and accessorised it with heavy Kundan Jewellery. On the other hand, Ali Fazal looked regal in an all-white sherwani styled with a matching pair of juttis. Take a look:

Sharing the clicks, Fazal wrote in the caption, "Ek Daur hum bhi hain. Ek silsila tum bhi ho. #RiAli". He even dropped a white-coloured heart emoticon in the caption. Fans were quick to shower love on the fresh pics of their favourite couple online, as evident from the comments section. A netizen commented, "The only song I can picture to this is "ek dil hai, ek jaan hai," while another fan wrote, "totally loved the outfits and jewellery" and others dropped hearts to the post.

Earlier, the duo shared official pictures from their cocktail ceremony on the photo-blogging site. Dressed in bling and prints, Richa donned a golden saree with statement jewellery pieces and Ali opted for a heavily-embroidered sherwani. Captioning the pictures, she wrote," I hide YOU in my eyes “~ Rumi #RiAli blessed."

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who had planned their wedding back in 2020, recently revealed in their voice message how it got affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The duo said, "Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other. And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends. We are so so very touched and blessed by the love and blessings coming our way."

Image: Instagram/@alifazal9