Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal To Tie The Knot In September 2022? Here's All About It

Actor Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal who kept their relationship away from the public eye for five years are all set to tie the knot soon. After their wedding plans got disrupted earlier due to the widespread COVID-19 infection, the couple has now decided to tie the knot this year with two ceremonies for friends and family.

After dating for seven years, Ali proposed to Richa in 2019, and the couple was to get married in 2020. Their plans eventually got postponed. The two stars again decided to get married in February 2021, but another COVID-19 wave struck and the wedding date was pushed indefinitely. Now, according to Pinkvilla, the two stars are planning for a September 2022 wedding.

Richa Chaddha, Ali Fazal's wedding in September?

As per reports by Pinvilla, the couple has planned one in Mumbai and the other in New Delhi. A couple of days back, when Richa was asked about her wedding while speaking to Mashable India, the Fukrey star said, “Whenever we think of getting married, a new (Covid-19) variant comes. In 2020, we had booked places also, but the first wave came, followed by lockdown and destruction. Last year again, in February, we had confidence and talks started. The second wave experience was the worst in India. Quite sad".

With the wedding on the cards, the two stars are busy wrapping up their respective work commitments so that they can fully enjoy each festivity. The first time Richa confessed her feelings for Ali was when the two were at her house watching Chaplin. Ali took three months to profess his feelings for the Masaan star. After keeping their relationship a secret for five years, the couple made it official as they walked hand-in-hand at the World premiere of Victoria and Abdul in Venice. On the other hand, Ali proposed to Richa when the couple was on a vacation in the Maldives.

Meanwhile, Ali has begun shooting for Mirzapur 3. Richa is set to play a role in the upcoming web series Heeramandi from Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who directed the actor for the 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

IMAGE: Instagram/therichachadha