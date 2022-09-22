Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal's Quirky Wedding Invite To Have Their Sketch; See Pic

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal recently escalated the curiosity of their fans by announcing their wedding. As the duo revealed that they will be tying the nuptial knot in Mumbai in October at a rented bungalow followed by a grand reception, it was recently reported that they have some exciting plans for their wedding invitation card as well.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to have a quirky wedding invitation

According to the latest report by Bollywood Hungama, it was revealed that the wedding invitation of the star couple has various elements of a movie poster. Designed by Puneet Gupta, the card has a small-town vibe to it with the sketch of the duo.

Moreover, a source close to the couple further told the outlet that Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha got their friend to design their wedding save the date to custom sketch their faces into a kitschy pop art design.

“The actor duo got a friend to design their wedding save the date who custom sketched their faces into kitschy pop art design. The invite has a retro 90s feel made in a shape of a matchbox that reads - “Couple Matches” with a quirky sketch of Richa in a traditional saree with a ghunghat whereas Ali’s sketch is seen in suit-boot avatar as the two are seen riding a bicycle,” the source revealed.

Designer Puneet Gupta spoke about the wedding card revealing how the Save-the-date is about celebrating being an 80’s kid and taking inspiration from Vintage Indian poster art with a quirky take on the couple along with a retro twist and a touch of Bollywood. He stated, “The Save-the-date is about celebrating being an 80’s kid and taking inspiration from Vintage Indian poster art. It is also kind of interesting to do a very different and quirky take on the couple along with a retro twist and a touch of Bollywood.”

Image: Instagram/@therichachadha