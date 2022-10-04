Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal's Spokesperson Says The Couple Tied The Knot Back In 2020

Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are currently celebrating their union with their close family members and friends. The couple is set to tie the knot on Tuesday, October 4, and shared a series of pictures ahead of their ceremony. However, their spokesperson has now revealed that the couple has been legally married for the past 2.5 years.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, a spokesperson of Chadha and Fazal issued a statement in order to clarify that the couple officially exchanged vows back in 2020. The spokesperson also mentioned the two are currently celebrating it with their loved ones and gave hosted parties and receptions in Delhi and Lucknow. Moreover, they themselves revealed that they are just celebrating their marriage in a voice note that they shared on September 29.

The statement read, "This is to clarify that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been legally married for 2.5 years when they registered their wedding. Currently, they are celebrating their union with friends and family, as was already mentioned by them on 29th September in their statement. They have hosted their wedding receptions and parties in Delhi and Lucknow and are now doing a final event with a reception tonight in Mumbai."

The spokesperson also added that the Fukrey stars wanted to celebrate their union according to both Punjabi and Lucknowi cultures and pay their respects to their heritage. The statement added, "The clothes too were designed with special touches being added through heirloom jewellery and custom-made trousseau including a saree custom made to reflect their love story."

On September 29, the couple shared a voice note to announce their wedding celebrations via Instagram. In the note, Richa Chadha said, "Two years ago, we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all," to which Ali added, "Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other." Richa continued, "And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends." The couple signed off after thanking their fans for their love and blessings.

Inside Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding festivities

Image: Instagram/@richachadha