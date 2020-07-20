Richa Chadha Collabs With Cargo's Arati Kadav For A Short Film Shot Virtually On Phone

With the Coronavirus lockdown, directors and actors are using creative ways to shoot films/shows. Some of them are also turning to phones to shoot short films and are appreciating the raw element that comes with it. In an attempt to do the same, director Arati Kadav, who is best known for her MAMI short film Cargo, has collaborated with actor Richa Chadha to shoot a short film shot entirely on a phone. Read on:

The short film titled 55 kms/sec has been shot with multiple actors virtually while being locked down at home. Richa Chadha has reportedly played a prominent role in this sci-fi short film. The actor thought that script was unique and was excited to collaborate with the director.

Richa Chadha said in a statement that Arati Kadav is a filmmaker-turned-engineer. She said that the director has an interesting vision and is great at science fiction stuff as well as portraying human connections. Chadha said that she loved collaborating with Arati and actor Mrinal Dutt.

Richa Chadha said that it was a challenging shoot as they had to do everything by themselves. She said that they had to do everything from hair to makeup to recording the sound and added that it was all worth the effort. The actor said that she is happy that the team was able to create something that is thought-provoking and beautiful even in times like these.

Arati Kadav is a solo working director who has a penchant for science fiction and created 55kms/sec that revolves around living in a world that is on the edge. The director believes that the title of the film is indicative of its subject. She revealed in a statement that everyone is bracing themselves for the new normal and the team made the short film as a fun exercise.

The director further said that it was a great idea. Arati Kadav stated that she and her team saw it as a way of continuing to work and cheering themselves up while doing so. She said that she met some spectacular and fantastic people on their virtual set. Kadav added that the team is happy that they could work together remotely for something that was a 'warm, humbling and unifying experience'.

