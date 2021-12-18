Richa Chadha Celebrates 35th B'day; Beau Ali Fazal Posts His Favourite Moments With Her

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been dating for quite a while now. The two actors had reportedly bonded on the sets of Fukrey, released in 2013, and have now become one of Bollywood's most adored couples. As Richa celebrated her 35th birthday today (December 18), Ali Fazal penned a special letter for her.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been always vocal about their relationship and on December 18, Ali made his partner's day by dedicating a special post to her.

'Some of my favourite moments...': Ali Fazal dedicates post to Richa Chadha

Wishing Richa on her birthday, the Bhoot Police actor shared some funny videos with her.

"Happy Birthday. I miss our home as is, and to top it up today I am missing being with you right there… cannot wait to celebrate Sagittarius Month with you in a few days. Love you Here are some of my favourite moments from this year. Some Quiet, some Clumsy, others Victorious (yes you killed it at the bowling alley) and some simply Rad. Heheh sry (sic)," Fazal captioned the post.

The first is a boomerang video of Richa wearing goggles and Ali waving his hands. The second video is from the couple's vacation where Ali can be seen teasing Richa as she was not able to get up from a hammock. The third video shows Richa enjoying coffee and the fourth video shows the Masaan actor enjoying a session of bowling. The final video show the B-tow couple enjoying a vacation n a scenic landscape.

Couple to tie knot after COVID-19 pandemic ends

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are reportedly planning to get married soon after the COVID-19 pandemic ends. Richa and Ali have been in a relationship for several years now.

Ali and Richa on the work front

Richa Chadha has many projects lined up for her, including Fukrey 3 and Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. Apart from that, Richa and Ali are co-producing Girls Will Be Girls. The Mirzapur actor will next be seen in his Hollywood debut Death on the Nile and is eagerly waiting for its release.

Death on the Nile is a mystery thriller which stars Gal Gadot, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Dawn French and Armie Hammer. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, the film is produced by Kenneth Branagh, Ridley Scott, Judy Hofflund, Kevin J. Walsh, Simon Kinberg, Mark Gordon, and Michael Schaefer.

(Image: @alifazal9/Instagram)