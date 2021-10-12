Richa Chadha Changes Twitter Setting To Private Amid Growing 'toxicity', Deletes App

With growing ‘toxicity’ on micro-blogging site Twitter, actor Richa Chadha has made her account private and has even deleted the app from her phone. The actor who enjoys a massive fan following of 541.9k has locked her profile on Tuesday and has decided to take a break. If someone tries to open her profile, they will be greeted with a message saying, “These Tweets are protected, and only approved followers can see her tweets.

Before deleting the app and changing the settings, the Fukrey actor had shared a post and wrote, “Deleting this app off my phone. Takes too much, is toxic. Bye.” This move of the actor reportedly came after she was provoked by a Twitter user who asked her about her relationship with beau Ali Fazal. The actor left a scathing remark on a Twitter user's comment. This time, the actor stumbled upon a netizen who tried to provoke her by asking when she would divorce her partner.

Richa Chadha takes break from Twitter

The user also mentioned a famous Bollywood actor's name, who recently made headlines after getting divorced from his wife. He wrote, ''तुम्हारा तलाक कब हो रहा है बताओ क्योकी तुम्हारी शादी आमिर खान की तरह ज्यादा दिन टिकने वाली नही है'' (When are you getting a divorce because your marriage is not going to last very long like Aamir Khan's). Richa was quick to respond to the user as she wrote, ''Sarvesh, forget about me, are you losing your mind because no one is willing to marry you? In your case, it must have been the girl who asked for dowry. you do not have the looks or the intelligence. And you are also poor? Your mother must have switched from LPG to an earthen stove. My regards to you, aunty. What kind of devil you have brought into this world? This unemployed, pitiable person can dare to speak only here.''

Post the change in the settings, several followers of the actor came out in her support and tried to pacify her of the circumstances. One of the users wrote, “Ma’am please reconsider your decision. Do not delete this app. We are already running short of good people.” Another user tried to convince the star to not quit the social media app and wrote, “ Don’t leave, kindly request you to stay on this platform. You are too brave, honest, and strong.”

(IMAGE: Instagram/@TheRichaChadha/Unsplash)