Richa Chadha Forced To Apologise After Outrage Over Her Tweet Mocking India's Martyrs

After facing a massive backlash for her outrageous tweet insulting & mocking the Indian Army, and specifically the Galwan martyrs, Bollywood actor Richa Chadha has issued a statement containing athe offer of apology.

"Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part," Richa Chadha said.

She added, "A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the Nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels."

Richa Chadha mocks India's martyrs

Notably, on Wednesday, a massive controversy erupted when Richa Chadha, while reacting to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army is ready to take back Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) whenever the order comes, said in a tweet "Galwan says hi" .

Chadha faced backlash for her condemnable and outrageous offhand remark pointedly trying to mock India's martyrs, bravehearts and the Army. Several netizens criticised her over her remark against the army.

India-China Galwan Valley clash

The Galwan valley clash between India and China took place on the intervening night of June 15-16, 2020, as a months-long standoff between the two Nations' forces spilled over into a Chinese ambush on India's troops who had stood firm against China's attempts to change the status-quo with respect to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and claim parts of Indian territory. A mass brawl broke out, as the firing of weapons could have led to a far larger escalation, though the Chinese PLA did use clubs and rods wrapped in barbed wire nonetheless.

The death of 20 Indian Jawans, which the Indian armed forces confirmed long before China acknowledged its own casualties, marked the first casualties in a conflict on the India-China border for decades. While India was upfront in marking the sacrifice of its martyrs, China took months to do the same and even now, doubts remain as to whether China under-counted its casualties. Multiple intel reports at the time estimated that China may have suffered over 35 casualties. Ultimately, months later, China claimed 4 of its soldiers had died. The incident resulted in a mass mobilisation of forces on both sides of the border and repeated talks at both military and diplomatic levels to de-escalate the situation.