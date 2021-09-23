Despite the saree being considered as a national dress for ladies in India, a woman wearing the Indian ensemble was denied serving at a restaurant in South Delhi. Employees at Aquila refused to let a woman inside the restaurant because her traditional attire did not meet the 'smart casual' dress code. The video of the entire incident where the restaurant denied entry to the women in saree has gone viral on social media while garnering attention from people of all walks of life. Recently, actor Richa Chadha took to Twitter and slammed the restaurant and wrote how the ‘snobbery- denouncing the traditional clothes’ is the ‘residue of post-colonisation trauma.’

In a video shared online, a woman can be seen arguing with Delhi’s Aquila restaurant staff who was not letting her in. “Ma’am, we allow only smart casuals and saree does not come under smart casuals. That’s it," the staff could be heard saying. The Fukrey actor vented her anger against the video and wrote, “This snobbery- denouncing our traditional clothes, looking down upon our own languages is the residue of post-colonisation trauma. It also creates a fertile breeding ground for fascism that exploits this very trauma.

Richa Chadha said ,"The Sari is smart, your policy isn’t! #SariNotSorry #Aquila." The Delhi restaurant, on the other hand, has issued a statement in response to the incident on Wednesday. Aquila responded to the controversy by posting a clarification on their Instagram account. Aquila claims to be a native company that values the Indian culture and has always welcomed customers dressed in a variety of styles, from modern to traditional.

The restaurant further added, "A guest visited the restaurant and was politely requested to wait at the gate as there was no reservation under her name. However, while we discussed internally where we could seat them, the guest entered the restaurant and began to fight and abuse our staff. What unfolded after was beyond our imagination, with the guest slapping our manager."

