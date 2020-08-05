Richa Chadha Is A Complete 'Ceraunophile' And This Instagram Post Is Proof

Richa Chadha's Instagram account speaks a lot about the actor's interests and choices. The actor loves cooking and reading and spends most of her time cuddling with her adorable pets. Richa Chadha recently posted an animated picture of her, from one of her vacations. Along with the moving picture, the actor wrote that she was a Ceraunophile.

Richa Chadha is currently living in Mumbai amid the lockdown. It has been pouring crazy in the city for the last two days and that reminded the actor of her days in Bhutan. Richa Chadha posted a moving picture of herself as she was seen happily running in the woods. Along with the moving picture, the actor shared that she was a "Ceraunophile".

She also added special effects to her picture and added the sound of thunder and lighting. The actor also mentioned that the picture was taken last year, before Covid-19, lockdown. She had travelled to Bhutan and was exploring the country. The actor was seen wearing a black top and a long pleated skirt.

What is Ceraunophile?

Ceraunophile is a person who loves thunder and lightning. It also means someone who loves staying under a tree to enjoy the thunder and lightning. In Richa Chadha's older posts on Instagram, she has mentioned several times that she loves the rain, the storm and the thundering.

On the work front, Richa Chadha was last seen in the film Panga. She played the role of a Kabbadi coach in the film and starred along with actors Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill in the film. The film was based on the life a Kabbadi World Champion, who makes a comeback to the sport after several years. The actor will be seen in upcoming Bollywood movies Bholi Punjaban and Shakeela. She will be playing a lead role in both the movies. The film Shakeela is based on the life of a South Indian actor Shakeela who predominantly worked in several films in the South.

