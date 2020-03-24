Here's What Richa Chadha Has Had To Say About The 'Me Too' Movement

Richa Chadha is counted amidst the most sought after names in Bollywood. The critically acclaimed actor has time and again proved her acting mettle with her unconventional movie choices. Her last stint as Meenu a 'Kabaddi' player in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga was truly admirable.

Read: Coronavirus Causes Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal To Postpone Wedding; Couple Releases Statement

Some of her notable performances are the ones in Fukrey series, Masaan, Cabaret, Section 375 and Gangs of Wasseypur. Apart from her movies, Richa Chadha always manages to stay in news for her strong personality and opinions. The Sarbjit actor is someone who is known to speak her mind and willfully talk on social issues or atrocities.

Read: Richa Chadha And Other Celebrities Seen Exploring Nature Amid The Coronavirus Crisis

When India was in shock in the wake of #MeToo movement, Richa Chadha was very vocal about this social issue. During an interview with a leading publication, while she was doing film promotions of her film Section 375, Richa Chadha discussed her opinions regarding #MeToo movement. In the movie, she plays the role of a successful lawyer.

Richa Chadha is happy that women know about their rights now

While talking to the leading daily Richa said that she's happy about the fact that women are more aware nowadays about their rights. Richa Chadha also said that she hopes that #MeToo movement is not just a mere twitter trend and the movement must not die down. However, Richa Chadha showed her dismay about accused celebs who got back in the movie business irrespective of several #MeToo allegations from women.

Read: Richa Chadha Gives Virtual Company To Beau Ali Fazal Amid Coronavirus Outbreak; Watch

She further talked about her displeasure of watching some innocent men going behind the bars based on false cases in the #MeToo movement. Richa Chadha mentioned about actor turned singer Karan Oberoi's case and Varun Grover's case. The Fukrey actor seemed highly annoyed on women who falsely accuse men of sexual harassment or abuse and use #MeToo movement as a weapon to seek revenge.

Talking about Richa Chadha's movies, she has two interesting films Shakeela and Madam Chief Minister lined up for release in 2020. Apart from Richa Chadha's movies, the Oye Lucky Lucky Oye actor was also in news for tying the knot with her longtime beau Ali Fazal in April 2020. But due to the global pandemic of Corona, the two have shifted the date as per reports.

Source: Richa Chadha Instagram

Source: Shakeela Instagram

Read: Richa Chadha Fumes At Janta Curfew Tributes Spiralling Into Parades, Other Stars React

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.