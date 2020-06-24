Richa Chadha's 'Masaan' & Other Indie Movies That Are Worth Watching

Cinema is one of the biggest contributors to the entertainment industry. While some Bollywood movies are heavily promoted and loved by the audience, some Bollywood films go unnoticed by the audience. These films, however, reflect creative ideas and techniques. From Richa Chadha's Masaan to Irrfan Khan and Parvathi starrer Qarib Qarib Single, here are top Bollywood movies that went unnoticed, but are worth watching.

Indie Bollywood movies that you must-watch once

Masaan

The debut movie of Neeraj Ghaywan, the film Masaan depicted the stories of a small town in India in an engaging manner. The film starred Vicky Kaushal, Shweta Tripathi and Richa Chadha in the lead roles. Masaan followed the story of a woman who struggles with the social stigma of pre-marital sex and the other follows a blossoming love story, the two stories eventually coincide at the banks of Ganga.

Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi

The title of the film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi is taken from a poem by Mirza Ghalib. The film follows the story of three leads, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja and Chitrangada Sinha, set during the time of Indian Emergency. The film follows the political unrest, shifting ideologies and the transition from the Gandhian era towards the capitalist era.

Bheja Fry

Directed by Sagar Ballary, the film Bheja Fry is adapted from the French Movie Le Diner de Cons. The film got a slow start when it released but soon went on to become a box office hits. Starring Vinay Pathak, the comedy film follows the story of a business elite who invites ‘idiots’ to his house for a party and calls them talented.

Qarib Qarib Singlle

Qarib Qarib Singlle is another unnoticed film starring Irrfan Khan and Parvathy in the lead roles. The film revolves around a widow who meets a man through an online website. Soon they take a journey in meeting the man's ex-girlfriends, eventually falling for each other.

Iqbal

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Iqbal is another hidden gem of the Bollywood film industry. The sports drama film followed the life of a boy with hearing and speech disability. He dreams of playing for the Indian cricket team, but when his condition hinders his selection, he asks a retired coach to teach him.

