Richa Chadha, Onir To Judge The Short Film Event At Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne

Madam Chief Minister actress Richa Chadha will accompany I Am director Onir to this year's Indian Film Festival to be held in Melbourne in August. Known for her bold choices of projects, Chadha will judge the short film competition at the festival along with director Onir, famous for covering taboo subjects in mainstream Bollywood. Take a look at what the duo has to say about the young talents of the country sending in their entries at the Indian Film Festival.

Richa Chadha and Onir to judge the Short Film Competition

According to the reports from ANI, the duo will judge the Short Film Competition whose theme is Modern Slavery and Equality. The actress, who appeared excited to be part of the jury panel with director Onir, expressed her gratefulness towards the members of IFFM for keeping faith in her. Voicing out her opinions on this year's theme, the actress believed that the topic needed urgent attention as it was of utmost importance and relevance.

Excited about the short films at the Indian Film Festival, the actress stated, "It is important to celebrate all formats of entertainment and shorts are such a founding concept for budding filmmakers and storytellers, to give voice and recognition to their style of filmmaking". Richa spoke from her experience in Bollywood as an actor and a director stating, "it is extremely tough to tell an entire story within a fairly short period of time."

Onir 'Excited to see what the filmmakers come up with'

Kuch Bheege Alfaaz director Onir also dished out on his anticipation of judging the short film competition at the reputable festival. Believing that this year's theme will provide an opportunity for filmmakers to delve deep into a serious matter, the director stated that he has always been fascinated by the depth and diversity of the movies at the festival. He continued, "I think that modern-day slavery runs in streams throughout our present world and the severe exploitation of people comes in many forms."

The renowned director continued, "While our Constitution says that every single person has the right to Equality, is that really the case in reality? I am excited to see what the filmmakers come up with". This year's Indian Film Festival will be held virtually as well as physically from August 12 to August 20. On digital platforms, the festival will be streamed from August 5 to August 20 in Australia.

(Inputs from ANI)

IMAGE- RICHA CHADHA & ONIR'S INSTAGRAM