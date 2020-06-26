Richa Chadha Says 'Not Fair BUT Lovely' Post MNC's Removal Of The Word From Product Name

Richa Chadha is one of the most loved actors of the Hindi film industry. Over the years she has worked in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Section 375 and in a web series titled Inside Edge. In this time of lockdown, she has been quite active on social media and has been entertaining her fans. From time to time she also uses her social media handles to talk about the things happening in the country and the world. She recently talked about the fairness cream. Read here to know more.

Richa Chadha on fairness cream debate

Richa Chadha took to her Instagram on June 26 and shared a post where she talked about how she finally came in agreement with a change that Hindustan Unilever did. In the post, she was wearing a black top which read "Not fair BUT Lovely". She also added that she had got the t-shirt printed in 2015. She shared two pictures wearing the top with this caption. One was a selfie whereas the other was a clicked by someone else. A beautiful portrait also can be seen in the background of the picture. Take a look at the post here.

In the captions Richa Chadha wrote “NOT FAIR BUT LOVELY”, I had gotten this printed on a T shirt back in 2015. Yesterday, the brand @fairandlovely_id and I were finally in agreement! 👏🏽💕❤️Yesterday, they dropped the word FAIR from their product name... Before you attack the brand for only paying ‘lip service’, please remember, it takes many generations for ideas to change. There is demand and hence there is supply...We have been told since we were children, that fairness is the only definition of beauty! It is also another unfortunate byproduct of colonialism and casteism! But it’s 2020, and a lot of BS is getting dismantled !

It took me many years of unlearning to gain confidence and start LOVING my complexion! Der aye durust aye, I say.

I welcome this decision by the brand... and it’s not easy... brands have a thousand meetings before they change even the FONT in their logo... I hope slowly and steadily mindsets change... we must continuously and without any influence of the West, define our own idea of beauty. Beauty must be inclusive! Bravo @fairandlovely_id 👏🏽.

मुझे लगता है कि भारत की तरह,बहुत से ऐसे देश हैं जहाँ अंग्रेज़ों ने राज किया।अक्सर ऐसे देशों में ग़ुलामी एक मानसिक रूप भी धारण कर लेती है।हमें लगने लगता है की हमारा रंग, हमारी भाषा, हमारा खाना अच्छा नहीं है... और यही अंग्रेज़ हमें लगातार बताते भी थे... ये दुर्भाग्यवश है की हम अपनी ही चीज़ों को हीन, (inferior) समझकर उन्हें बदलने की कोशिश करते हैं... बचपन से ये बताया जाता है कि गोरा रंग ही ख़ूबसूरत है ! पहले तो फ़िल्मों में गाने भी यू ही बनते थे जैसे कि ... “ हम काले हैं तो क्या हुआ दिल वालें हैं”... क्या ऐसा गाना आज की डेट में बन सकता है? सब चीज़ों को बदलने में समय लगता है... हमें अपने रंग पर गर्व होना चाहिए! .

