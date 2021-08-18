Richa Chadha Pens A Note On The Harsh Reality Of The ‘imaginary’ Bollywood

Richa Chadha is one of the most versatile actors in the Indian entertainment industry who has showcased her stellar performances in some of her iconic movies. The actor recently penned down a note about the harsh reality of Bollywood and the condition of the struggling actors in the industry. She even called out the hypocrisy of some people’s take on nepotism and posted the note on social media.



Gangs of Wasseypur fame Richa Chadha recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a note on her Instagram stories in which she stated how Bollywood was an imaginary address between Bandra and Goregaon and shared a piece of advice to all the struggling actors in the industry. In the note, she wrote, “Bollywood', an imaginary address between Bandra and Goregaon. Here when people need you to do something that's detrimental to you/your health/your career, they'll tell you how good it is for you and be confident that you'll believe them. I used to believe them when I was naive". She further wrote about how some ‘press peeps’ would stand against nepotism but still follow the people with famous last names. "Some press peeps will write long pieces about how nepotism ruins the industry while creepily following every pre-pubescent with a famous last name, and dissing any self-made professional in their mediocre writing, on the pretext of 'freedom of expression’", she stated. "Must reform faster, if it has to survive the onslaught of OTT, VR and everything in the future. Plz smell the coffee”, she concluded.

Richa Chadha was last seen in the movies namely Madam Cheif Minister and Lahore Confidential and is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, the details about which have not been uncovered yet. As the actor recently launched her production house with his alleged boyfriend and actor, Ali Fazal. They named it Pushing Buttons Studios under which they are all set to bankroll their first film, Girls Will Be Girls being directed by Suchi Talati. The backdrop of the film has been set in an elite boarding school in a small hill town in the Himalayas and will revolve around the life of a 16-year-old girl. Even Crawling Angel's Sanjay Gulati and Pooja Chauhan and Dolce Vita's Claire Chassagne will be producing the film alongside Richa and Ali.

