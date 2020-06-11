Richa Chadha Asks Fans 'what Am I Thinking' And The Responses Are Hilarious

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, almost all celebrities have been quarantining inside their homes. Actor Richa Chadha is no different. She has also been keeping her fans updated through social media. Chadha recently asked her fans what they think is on her mind and the responses were hilarious. Check it out:

Richa Chadha asks fans what she is thinking

Actor Richa Chadha recently took to social media to share a gorgeous picture of herself. In the picture, she is seen dressed in a white shirt with zero makeup. Richa Chadha is seen staring to the side making it seem like she is thinking about something. She even captioned the picture as, “What am I thinking?” asking fans to respond by telling what is on her mind.

Take a look at Richa Chadha’s post here:

However, it was the comments section that took away all the attention. Bollywood actor Esha Gupta replied to Richa Chadha by commenting, “Pao Bhaji”. Several fans also added that she is probably thinking about her boyfriend, Ali Fazal. One fan had a hilarious comment by mentioning that Richa Chadha is thinking about what to prepare for dinner instead. Another fan added that she is thinking about her phone charger.

Take a look at the hilarious comments by Richa Chadha’s fans here:

(Image Source: Richa Chadha Instagram)

Richa Chadha recently donated 600 kgs of foodgrains to a Gurudwara in her vicinity. She did so after learning that the Gurudwara had been providing meals to hundreds of people daily. The actor also revealed how she wants to keep donating like this at least once in every week.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were supposed to tie the knot in April 2020. However, they have shifted their plans to a later date due to the coronavirus outbreak. The new dates haven't been revealed by the actors yet. Reportedly, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha had applied for a registered marriage in a court in Mumbai. Reportedly, the couple met in Casablanca on a shoot. Ali Fazal had revealed in an earlier interview that they had not started the wedding festivities and hence had not made any payments and got saved amid the crisis.

