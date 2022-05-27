Richa Chadha Recalls Masaan's Cannes Journey With Vicky Kaushal; 'Hope To Be There Soon'

The ongoing Cannes film festival is one of the most talked-about affairs of the year. From Indian films being premiered at Cannes to India being regarded as the 'Country of Honour', Cannes 2022 surely holds a very special place in the hearts of millions of Indians.

Many Indian celebrities and films made their way to the Cannes film festival in the recent past. Recently, actor Richa Chadha took a trip down memory lane and dug out some old memories from her film Masaan's premiere at Cannes with actor Vicky Kaushal and their team.

Richa Chadha reminisces Masaan's Cannes journey

On Thursday, seeing the ongoing Cannes film festival, Richa Chadha became nostalgic and remembered her film Maasan's screening at Cannes. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of throwback pictures and videos with the cast and crew of Masaan at Cannes.

Sharing the glimpses, Richa penned a special note, hoping to return to the film festival with a new film. The Madam Chief Minister actor wrote "Throwback to Masaan at Cannes! The largest fashion event in the world does feel different when you go with a film ❣️Hope to be there soon with a film that we produce this time 🤌 P.S- The last video is me crying during a 5 minute standing ovation for Masaan. 🥲 #cannes #masaan #throwbackthursday "

Here take a look at the post-

As soon as the picture surfaced online, fans took to the comments section and dropped heartfelt messages. One of the users wrote, "Masaan is one of best movies in a couple of decade I think and you are perhaps the most game changing actress similarly so. Hoping to see you at not just Cannes but the academy awards too. So proud of you. More power to you. You GO GIRL ❤️" another wrote, "Such a beautiful film. And you are incredible in it ❤️."

Here take a look at the comments-

For the unversed, back in 2015, Masaan directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, premiered at the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival. It was a big moment for the actors to represent India on an international platform. To note, Masaan is Vicky Kaushal's debut film as a lead actor.

Image: Instagram@therichachadha