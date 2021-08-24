Richa Chadha Reveals Why She Thinks Ali Fazal Is Her 'Soulmate'; See Fazal's Reply

Fukrey co-stars Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's relationship is going strong since 2013 and showing no signs of slowing. The former's recent Instagram post is enough proof of it as she declared Fazal her 'soulmate' publicly. Check out Chadha's open declaration of love to Ali Fazal.

Richa Chadha on why Ali Fazal is her soulmate

Often setting relationship goals for her fans online, the 34-year-old actor took to her Instagram to share a candid picture captured during a funny incident at the photoshoot. The couple donned traditional attires for the photoshoot. In the picture, Chadha and Fazal can be seen bursting out laughing together. Talking about the same, Chadha wrote in the caption, 'When you realise you are soulmates cuz you both LOLd together when the sofa made fart sounds.'' She also added a laughing emoji to the caption.

The Mirzapur actor was quick to reply to his girlfriend's post as he took to the comment section to send a sweet message. The 34-year-old actor replied by saying, ''Hahahaha.. lov ya partner.'' Many followed suit by dropping heart emojis and complimenting the couple and their chemistry.

More on Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

The couple started dating in 2013 after appearing on the comedy-drama Fukrey where Fazal essayed the role of Zafar and Chadha played 'Bholi Punjaban'. They also reprised their role in the second instalment of the movie in 2017. The couple has been open about their romantic relationship with the media and fans. They have also shared plans on getting hitched on several occasions and revealed that the plans are in motion as they hope to get married soon.

The couple will be next seen sharing the screen together in the third instalment of the Fukrey series. Already on floors, earlier, the duo shared a selfie on Instagram to mark the beginning of their shooting schedule for the movie. Reprising their role in Fukrey 3, Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma will also star in the movie. Richa Chadha was last seen in Madam Chief Minister as Tara Roopram. On the other hand, Ali Fazal is set to appear in the thriller titled Death on the Nile.

IMAGE- RICHA CHADHA'S INSTAGRAM