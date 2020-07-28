Richa Chadha Says Several People Are Sharing Her Blog Without Realizing It's About Them

Richa Chadha's blog on Bollywood’s hypocrisy and nepotism prevalent in the industry had stirred a storm on social media. The actor had written about her experience in the industry and had shared what all she faced. However, Richa Chadha recently talked about how ‘tone-deaf’ people are sharing her blog without realising that it is about them.

Richa Chadha talks about 'tone-deaf' people sharing her blog

Richa Chadha had written a 3900-word blog post in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. In an interview, she had also spoken about insider and outsider debate in Bollywood. The actor had clarified to a media portal that she was approached to give her views on the subject and she was not doing it for publicity as many would accuse her of.

Richa Chadha told a media portal that several people who shared her blog are ‘tone-deaf’. Richa Chadha further explained the media portal that those people did not realise that she had written about them. She further told the portal that if one is a producer who has not cleared somebody’s payment, the blog is about them; if some magazine editor is promoting such a culture, the blog is about them.

Richa Chadha told a media portal where she stands on the insider-outsider debate. The actor told the portal that she is an outsider and she was hired for her first films by outsiders. She further said that nobody from the insider club ever favoured her.

Richa Chadha clarified to the media portal that she does not seek their validation either. She further explained to a media portal that the ideas of cinema are so different for her and the insider club. She further told the portal that she wondered if people were really serious about change or are they just picking sides because of ego.

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra in Mumbai. Reportedly, Sushant's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted the next day. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in the city of Mumbai. His family conducted the 'ashes immersion' rites in Patna after his US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti flew in.

