Richa Chadha Scathingly Responds To Netizen Asking If She Will 'divorce' Like 'Aamir Khan'

Actor Richa Chadha is not only known for her unconventional and bold avatars on the screen but also for her unreserved and straightforwardness in real life. Maintaining the same attitude with a Twitter user who attempted to provoke her about her relationship, the actor left a scathing remark on a Twitter user's comment. Richa Chadha's relationship with actor Ali Fazal has been going strong since 2013.

Richa Chadha replies to a Twitter user's question

Known to be an avid social media user, the 34-year-old often uses Twitter to interact with her fans and answer their questions. This time, the actor stumbled upon a netizen who tried to provoke her by asking when she would divorce her partner. He also mentioned a famous Bollywood actor's name who recently made headlines after getting divorced from his wife. He wrote, ''तुम्हारा तलाक कब हो रहा है बताओ क्योकी तुम्हारी शादी आमिर खान की तरह ज्यादा दिन टिकने वाली नही है'' (When are you getting a divorce because your marriage is not going to last very long like Aamir Khan's).

तुम्हारा तलाक कब हो रहा है

बताओ

क्योकी तुम्हारी शादी आमिर खान की तरह ज्यादा दिन टिकने वाली नही है — Sarvesh Pandey (@Sarvesh95558524) October 11, 2021

Richa was quick to respond to the user as she wrote, ''Sarvesh, forget about me, are you losing your mind because no one is willing to marry you? In your case, it must have been the girl who asked for dowry. you do not have the looks or the intelligence. And you are also poor? Your mother must have switched from LPG to an earthen stove. My regards to you, aunty. What kind of devil you have brought into this world? This unemployed, pitiable person can dare to speak only here.''

सर्वेश,मेरी छोड़,तुझ भिखारी से स्वेच्छा से शादी नहीं की किसी ने तो बौरा रहा है?दहेज तो लड़की ने मांगा होगा तेरे case में?🤣न शक्ल,न अक्ल और गरीब?मम्मी LPG से चूल्हे पे आ गई होंगी?पायलागू आंटी🙏🏽ये क्या गू रूपी कुपूत दुनिया में ले आईं?ये बेरोज़गार दया-पात्र बस यहीं चौड़ा हो सकताहै https://t.co/FzbERQ6CYk — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 11, 2021

More on Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

The couple started dating in 2013 after appearing on the comedy-drama Fukrey where Fazal essayed the role of Zafar and Chadha played 'Bholi Punjaban'. They also reprised their role in the second instalment of the movie in 2017. The couple has been open about their romantic relationship with the media and fans. They have also shared plans on getting hitched on several occasions and revealed that the plans are in motion as they hope to get married soon.

The couple will be next seen sharing the screen together in the third instalment of the Fukrey series. On the other hand, Richa Chadha was last seen in Madam Chief Minister as Tara Roopram.

