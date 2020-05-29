Richa Chadha Shares Her First Folio, Recalls 'humble Beginnings'

Richa Chadha, known for her fierce roles, shared her first folio on social media on Thursday night. The actor recalled her 'humble beginnings' and also asked fans to share their folio with her. Richa Chada said, "LOL" in the caption with a wink emoticon.

In the folio, the Masaan actor looked pretty clad in a pink polka dot dress. She also carried two ponytails and opted for huge hoops. Chadha complemented her attire with a pair of white heels. Fans in huge numbers drooped endearing comments on Richa Chadha's Instagram post. While a fan called her 'cute', another user wrote, 'pretty woman'. Many simply dropped hearts on her picture. Take a look at Richa Chadha's first folio here.

Also Read | Richa Chadha Gets Nostalgic Sharing Pics From Her Cannes 2015 Premiere For 'Masaan'

Recently, Richa Chadha also recalled when the whole team of Masaan was invited to the 2015 Cannes Film festival for Masaan's premiere five years ago. The film is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and it features actors like Shweta Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Sanjay Mishra, and debutant Vicky Kaushal. The actor shared a group picture with her team and a throwback video, along with a note.

Also Read | Richa Chadha is 'disgusted' with anti-poor content, says 'karma doesn't skip an address'

Richa Chadha penned a long heartfelt note, cherishing five years of Masaan. She said, "This film is a gift that keeps on giving... Masaan made it to the Un Certain Regard at #Cannes, and this video was taken right after the screening (by kind soul @baidnitin, I presume). I cried buckets, out of pure gratitude and relief! This was the first time the actors had seen the film and it turned out so beautiful! Years of patience led up to this catharsis! You can see our amazing producers here, not a dry eye insight ... Deepa auntie, @guneetmonga hugging it out with the glam mama of this project @melitatoscan, @shaanvs #Vikram! I made lifelong friends on Masaan, in the forms of @vickykaushal09 @battatawada @vidushak and my brother from another mother @neeraj.ghaywan! This moment is etched in my brain... what more could an artist ask for?"

Also Read | Richa Chadha Reveals How She Is Planning Her Wedding With Ali Fazal Amid Lockdown

On the professional front

Reportedly, Richa Chadha and Alia Fazal will be seen next in the third franchise of the hit film, Fukrey. The makers of the film, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are currently on the scripting stage of the much-awaited movie and as soon as the current Coronavirus situation calms down in India, they shall reportedly start shooting for the film from October 2020. Richa will also be seen in Shakeela biopic, helmed by Indrajit Lankesh.

Also Read | Ali Fazal Apologises To Richa Chadha For Not Doing Anything Special For Her This Eid

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.