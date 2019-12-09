Richa Chadha Reveals Pay Disparity Still Exists Even After Debates And Discussions

Richa Chadha is an Indian actor whose performance gets acclaimed by the critics. She made her Bollywood debut in the movie Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! And since then she has come a long way. Richa Chadha is best known for playing supporting roles in the movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela, Sarbjit, Section 375, Fukrey, Fukrey Returns, and more.

Richa Chadha recently opened about the issue of why women are paid less than men in the film business around the world despite all the talk on equality. Richa Chadha said that Everyone has been discussing the discrepancies between male and female remuneration in every industry for quite a long time now. She also added that making up the gap in remuneration has taken them years. Globally in the film business, everyone knows that women are paid less. However, some changes have been witnessed in some parts.

According to Richa Chadha, she has noticed changes in the OTT world. She said people are writing stories where this issue has been debated, discussed and spoken about and thus creating a shift is conditioning. Richa Chadha related this issue with her upcoming web series Inside Edge 2 and said that there is a reason that the makers have mentioned the subject in the second season of the Inside Edge franchise. The shift is noticed in her character’s (Zarina) personality. Richa Chadha also expressed her gratitude towards the work she is doing by saying that she is happy to work with artists and filmmakers who believe in the idea that merit should be the only measure for remuneration.

About Inside Edge 2

The first season of Inside Edge featured Vivek Oberoi, Angad Bedi, Richa Chadha, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tanuj Virwani in pivotal roles. However, Inside Edge 2 will feature additional actors and new faces which include Luke Kenny, Elli Avram, Aamir Bashir, Makrand Deshpande, Sapna Pabbhi and others. The plot of Inside Edge 2 will unfold with an unstable Vayu Raghavan who will lead the Mumbai Mavericks to face their prime opponent, the Haryana Hurricanes. Arvind Vashist leads the opponent team. The teams will be a part of massive scandals that will shake the world of cricket. In the game’s upper rank, Zarina Malik partners with Bhaisaab, but those in the shades threaten to destroy the very game they seek to control.

