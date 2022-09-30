Richa Chadha Shares 'Mohabbat Mubarak' Post As Poses With Ali Faizal Ahead Of Wedding; See

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are currently busy with their pre-wedding festivities in New Delhi. The couple recently announced their wedding with an official voice note and kickstarted the festivities on September 29. While they have been piquing the curiosity of fans, who are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the couple, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shared beautiful pictures ahead of their wedding.

Taking to their Instagram handles, the couple shared dreamy pictures ahead of tying the knot. In the photo, Richa Chadha donned a pink and ivory-coloured lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse. She accessorised her ethnic look with a matching necklace, earrings, bangles and rings. On the other hand, the Mirzapur actor wore an ivory-coloured ethnic outfit with a matching shawl. Sharing the pictures, Richa Chadha wrote, "Mohabbat Mubarak," while Fazal penned, "Tumko bhi."

The couple received a lot of love from Bollywood celebrities for their pictures. Dia Mirza wrote, "Mubarak mubarak Mubarak," while Shriya Pilgaonkar penned, "Ufff so beautiful." Tahira Kashyap, Divyendu Sharma, Gauhar Khan, Gul Panag, Mallika Dua and more also sent their best wishes to the couple.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha announce their wedding

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha met on the sets of the 2013 film Fukrey and further began dating. The couple got engaged back in 2019 and since then have been planning their wedding. Taking to their IG, the couple announced their wedding via a voice message. In the message, Richa Chadha said, "Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all." Ali further added, “Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other.” Richa continued, “And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends.” The couple then thanked their fans for their love and signed off.

Image: Instagram/@richachadha