Richa Chadha, Sonam Kapoor And Other Celebs Who Have Turned Vegan

In the past few years, veganism has become a big health and wellbeing trend and is not likely to slow down in the near future with more several people seeking to follow a plant-based diet. Meanwhile, in Bollywood, several celebrities have turned vegan and are giving fans every reason to go plant-based. With many celebs going vegan, here’s taking a look at a few Bollywood celebs who have gone the vegan way.

Sonam Kapoor

A few years ago Sonam Kapoor gave up eating meat but she has recently become vegan. The actor, who loved seafood and curd, gave up meat and dairy products to improve her health. It is also stated that Sonam was told by her doctor that her body was not responding well to dairy products and that was when she decided to give it up for her wellbeing.

Kangana Ranaut

known for her acting talents, Kangana Ranaut is also a vegetarian-turned-vegan. Kangana initially turned vegetarian, but soon found that dairy products did not match her and would reportedly often suffer from acidity. So, she wanted to give up on them and then turned vegan. A few years ago she was also awarded as the sexiest vegan of the year by PETA.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is somebody who adores animals and the actor turned vegan for this reason. She wants to bring an end to animal cruelty and she is doing her bit for it. The actor has also revealed in several interviews that ever since turning vegan she has lost oodles of weight and is in great shape. It is also reported that a vegan diet has helped improve her metabolism.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez believes in eating safe, clean, and wholesome foods. She loves organic food and is about to open her Mumbai restaurant to serve exquisite, balanced meals. Jacqueline is a vegan, for she is against the cruelty of animals. The actor is pretty active in addressing social causes and in supporting NGOs for doing their bit.

Richa Chadha

Model-turned-actor Richa Chadha is also a vegetarian-turned-vegan. After modelling for PETA’s pro-veg ads, the actor reportedly decided to shed eggs and dairy for good. During an interview with PETA, the actor revealed that she has turned vegan and it suits her body. She also added that she has never felt healthier and her diet is also gluten-free. Richa also revealed that she eats a lot of greens, vegetables and fruits.

