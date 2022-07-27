Richa Chadha Spills Beans About Wedding Plans With Beau Ali Fazal; 'We Want To Do It...'

Bollywood's much-loved couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been dating each other for several years. The couple's love story is no less than a fairytale as the duo met each other on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and since then, they have been inseparable. For a long time, the couple has been planning to take their relationship a step ahead.

Earlier, there were speculations about the lovebirds that suggested that the two were planning to get hitched in 2020. However, COVID-19-related delays put their plan on a halt. Recently, Richa opened up on the delay in their wedding and stated that people who met after them have already tied the knot.

Richa Chadha opens up about her wedding plans with Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha's wedding with her beau Ali Fazal is getting delayed from 2020. Reportedly, the duo planned an 'intimate' wedding ceremony and also zeroed down on the ideal locations, but all their plans went in vain due to the pandemic and the lockdown. In an interaction with Mashable India, Richa opened up about her delayed wedding and stated:

"Whenever we think of getting married a new (Covid-19) variant comes. In 2020, we had booked places also but the first wave came, followed by lockdown and destruction. Last year again, in February, we had the confidence and talks started. The second wave experience was the worst in India. Quite sad."

Further, when she was given the idea of court marriage, Richa revealed that they will surely do something this year. The Masaan actor added:

"Hann wahi lag raha hai kuch. Jo log humse baad mein mile the, unki toh shaadi bhi hogayi. Baad mein dekhte hai kiski kitni tikti hai. Aisa kya hai, finish line pe milenge (Seems something like that. Those who met after us also got married. We will see whose marriage lasts longer. What's the big deal, we will meet at the finish line). We want to do it this year, we will make time, kuch na kuch karlenge (we will do something)."

For the unversed, Richa will be next seen in films like Fukrey 3 and Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai which will reportedly hit the big screens by the end of this year.

Image: Instagram/@alifazal9