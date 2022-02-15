Richa Chadha Spreads Light On Body Positivity, Says 'It's My Body, Ever-changing'

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha has always been vocal about the social as well as political issues. Recently, the Section 375 actor dropped a video and shared her emotions regarding body weight, where she revealed about the expectations that film industry has from the actors. The video on 'Self-love' has received many positive responses on the social media as this is the thing that one lacks.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Richa Chadha, who is currently garnering praises for her performance in The Great Indian Murder, shared a video montage in which she could be heard saying, "Its never easy being in front of the camera, much less for someone who wants to swim upstream. Be vocal or woke. The world is going to tell you there's a premium on youth. But that is also for public consumption only, na? Your success, failure, public! Won't matter if you are self-made or self-paid. Everyone has advice. "You've gained weight. You've lost weight."

Richa talks about her body transformation

The Fukrey actor talked about her amazing body transformation as she lost 15 kgs in just 3 months. She is heard saying, Yes I've lost weight, I've gained weight. But surely there's better conversation to be made." The actor further added, "You can lose cartilage, health or sanity over what ends up being a terrible film. And all your well-intentioned effort amounts to be a big fat zero. When you are harassed, people will say it's a part of your job." Stating that nobody can stop her, Richa said, "Well, to hell with people. This isn't some before and after montage. It's me. It's my body, ever-changing. No literally, every cell, every scar, everything dies and is reborn, every six months. Why not me? Kaun Rokega (who will stop me)."

'Love is the absence of judgement': Richa Chadha

The Masaan actor, who is currently dating Ali Fazal, even penned a note in her caption, which read, "Assuming that ‘Love is the absence of judgement”, we’re most unloved by self. Happy Valentine’s Day!"m She continued, "Just wanna confuse the algorithm by posting something “out-of-syllabus”… was looking for depth (गहरी, सूक्ष्म, महीन बात), with utter disregard for likes and comments. Sometimes you just wanna talk, ya know ? Reframe what romance means to include self."

