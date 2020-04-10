Interesting Trivia About Richa Chadha Starrer 'Masaan' That Will Surprise You; Read

Masaan is a 2015 drama movie helmed by Neeraj Ghaywan. The movie was jointly produced under the banners of Drishyam Films, Phantom Films, Sikhya Entertainment, Arte France Cinema, Pathe Productions and Macassar Productions. Masaan featured Richa Chadha, Vicky Kaushal and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. The plot of the Richa Chadha starrer revolves around the life of four people who had to face prejudice. Located along India’s Ganges River, all four have to abide by strict moral code and punishing caste system while confronting personal tragedies. The movie was highly acclaimed by fans and critics alike. Here is a compilation of a few trivia about the Richa Chadha starrer:

Masaan Trivia

The ghats, where the Richa Chadha starrer Masaan was shot, were unreal. They were not the original ghats where rituals happen. The shooting of Masaan was done at a few virgin ghats by modifying them to represent them as the original ghats in Varanasi.

Neeraj Ghaywan was the assistant director of Anurag Kashyap directed Gangs of Wasseypur. Neeraj planned the plot of Masaan in the year 2012 and wanted Anurag to produce the movie. However, due to his busy schedule, Anurag did not promise that he would produce Masaan. In the end, Anurag did produce the movie.

Before Vicky Kaushal, Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao were approached for the Richa Chadha starrer Masaan, however, both the stars reportedly rejected the movie.

In the movie, an old man mentions about Kashi Naresh while drinking. Kashi Naresh was the titular ruler of the Narayan dynasty in Varanasi.

Sanjay Mishra stayed at the banks of river Ganga near a small river away from the shooting location. He would travel everyday boat to reach the sets of Masaan.

Before beginning the shoot, Sanjay Mishra would reportedly take a dip into the river Ganga. The movie was also dedicated to his father.

