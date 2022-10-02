Richa Chadha Stuns In Pink, Ali Fazal Beams With Joy In Latest Pics From Wedding Functions

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have set the internet ablaze with stunning pictures from their pre-wedding festivities in Delhi. The couple, who's all set to tie the knot on October 4, recently dropped a series of adorable pictures from their Mehendi ceremony, where they could be seen dancing and laughing alongside their close ones. While Richa opted for a custom-made lehenga by Rahul Mishra, Ali looked handsome in an Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla outfit.

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal look dreamy in latest glimpses from pre-wedding functions

Taking to their respective Instagram handles on Sunday, October 2, the couple shared a trail of pictures beginning with a candid moment between them. Other glimpses also showcased Richa's getting the Henna designed on her hands, Ali and her playing with flowers, shedding smiles and much more. Take a look.

Apart from getting compliments from fans, the duo got shoutouts from fellow celebrities like Patralekha, Prateik Babbar, Neil Nitin Mukesh and more.

Only yesterday, the duo shared official pictures from their cocktail ceremony, dressed in bling and prints. While Richa opted for a golden saree with statement jewellery pieces, Ali chose to wear a heavily-embroidered sherwani. Captioning the pictures, she wrote," I hide YOU in my eyes “~ Rumi #RiAli blessed."

The lovebirds, who had planned their wedding back in 2020, recently revealed in their voice message how it got affected due to the pandemic. In a statement shared on social media, they mentioned, "Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other. And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends. We are so so very touched and blessed by the love and blessings coming our way."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RICHACHADHA)