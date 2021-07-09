Richa Chadha To Speak In 'Youth Power For Social Justice: An Interactive Conversation'

After announcing her participation at the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne on the jury's panel, Madam Chief Minister actress Richa Chadha is all set to offer her two cents on life to today's Indian youth. To be held globally, the virtual event will give a platform to the actress to share her personal experiences and mistakes with the youth which will help them in their future. Excited to be a part of the event, the actress revealed how she plans to take utmost advantage of the opportunity.

Richa Chadha to speak on Youth empowerment

To be held on Saturday, July 10, Richa will be speaking at an event titled Youth Power for Social Justice: An Interactive Conversation. According to the reports from Hindustan Times, the actress believed that empowering today's youth is their responsibility as they will learn from mistakes and life lesson's if they are shared openly. Talking about the importance of building trust between the younger generation, the actress emphasized guiding them towards the path of social justice.

The actress is known for the bold choices of characters in her movies as she intending to share the mistakes and experiences of her career at the event. Richa, who is targeting an age group of 8 to 11-year-olds and their family, advised the youth to be bold and well informed in their decisions and also work hard towards the good of the society and world.

Richa Chadha 'instigate curiosity'

The actress believed that the way to imbibe confidence in the young generation was to sharing mistakes and experiences from when she was their age. The 34-year-old actress also wanted to instigate curiosity in her young audience and help them brave through their insecurities. She also wanted the youth to make a difference in others' lives. Richa will be joined by Rajmohan Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and author Simran Jeet Singh at the event.

A look at Richa Chadha movies

After working in several popular movies in minor roles, the actress got her to break into Bollywood in the movie Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012. After her successful stint, she was critically praised for her performance in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. The actress has since appeared in successful movies like Madam Chief Minister, Panga and Fukrey Returns.

IMAGE- RICHA CHADHA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.