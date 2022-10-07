Richa Chadha Walks Down The Aisle To 'Afreen Afreen' Leaving Hubby Ali Fazal In Awe; WATCH

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal recently celebrated their union with a few ceremonies last week. The couple headed to Delhi and Lucknow for some festivities, including a mehendi, sangeet and reception. They also threw a star-studded reception party in Mumbai, which was attended by several actors from Bollywood.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal paid homage to both their Punjabi and Lucknowi roots with their wedding functions. The couple threw a reception party in Lucknow for their close family and friends. Now, a video of Chadha walking towards Ali Fazal is making rounds on social media.

In the clip, shared by paparazzi Varinder Chawla on Instagram, Chadha could be seen in an ivory-coloured sharara with intricate designs. She also wore a long veil which was held by several people as she walked down the aisle, towards Fazal, with Afreen Afreen being sung by Sabri Brothers in the background. The Mirzapur actor, who was seemingly delighted to see his wife, held her hands and blew kisses to everyone. Fazal looked regal in a matching traditional ensemble. Watch the video here.

The couple's reception in Lucknow was hosted by Fazal's family. The musical night reportedly had a Qawwali performance by Sabri Brothers. According to the video, the reception was an intimate event against the backdrop of a royal venue. Taking to their Instagram handles, the couple shared a few pictures from the reception.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's original wedding

According to a report by Pinkvilla, a spokesperson of the couple issued a statement, earlier this month, to clarify that Fazal and Chadha tied the knot back in 2020. The statement revealed the couple has been legally married for 2.5 years and were celebrating their union by hosting receptions and parties for their loved ones.

The statement read, "This is to clarify that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been legally married for 2.5 years when they registered their wedding. Currently, they are celebrating their union with friends and family, as was already mentioned by them on 29th September in their statement. They have hosted their wedding receptions and parties in Delhi and Lucknow and are now doing a final event with a reception tonight in Mumbai."

