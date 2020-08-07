Richa Chadha's Adorable Post For Beau Ali Faizal As She Misses His Presence

Actor Richa Chadha recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of adorable throwback pictures with beau Ali Faizal. Through the post, she can be seen pointing towards his effortless sense of humour while also jokingly addressing him as ‘gadha’ which means ‘donkey’ while indicating that she has been missing him a lot. The pictures have been receiving a lot of love from fans as they love seeing the two actors together.

Richa Chadha misses Ali

Actor Richa Chadha recently took to social media to post a video compilation of a few selfies that had been taken with Ali Faizal. In the pictures posted, they could be seen dressed up in proper winter attire while being settled at the back of a car. Richa Chadha has paired a black coat with a grey winter cap while Ali Faizal is seen in a leather jacket that has been worn with a simple muffler.

The two love birds can be seen giving out the most quirky expressions in the pictures put up. In one of the stills, the two can be seen lovingly looking into each other’s eyes while in others, they are smiling and making faces at the camera. These happy pictures are making Richa Chadha miss the Mirzapur actor as she has mentioned in the hashtags for the post.

In the caption, Richa Chadha has spoken about being in the ideal relationship. She has written that everyone should date someone who can keep them happy and laughing effortlessly. In the hashtags of the caption, Richa Chadha has expressed her annoyance towards the year 2020 while also lovingly calling Ali Faizal a ‘Gadha’. Have a look at the adorable pictures posted on Richa Chadha’s Instagram here.

Richa Chadha and Ali Faizal were all set to tie a knot in April 2020 but their plans did not work out due to the ongoing pandemic. According to a report by IndiaTV, they have pushed their wedding dates to 2021. She did not specify a date but spoke about hopefully having the wedding early next year. Richa Chadha also said that the two actors wanted to tackle each side in their own city.

Image Courtesy: Richa Chadha Instagram

