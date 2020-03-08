Richa Chadha's Formal Outfits Are Always Done Right, Here Is Proof

Richa Chadha is widely liked for her sense of fashion and style. She can slay any bold outfit without any doubt. Her style is varied and mostly well done. Here are a few instances when she slayed in formal outfits.

1. Richa Chadha can be seen pulling off a grey skirt look here. She is wearing a blazer and a formal skirt of the same material. The stand out element in her outfit is the bowtie which has been worn on a white shirt. She can be seen wearing black pencil heels with the look along with a pair of black stockings. Her hair has been left open with soft curls to suit the look.

2. Richa Chadha can be seen pulling off a light blue colour suit in this picture. She is wearing parallel pants which give out the perfect formal look. She is wearing a nude coloured V neck top underneath the blue blazer. She can also be seen wearing nude coloured heels with the look. In makeup, her eyes have been well done in addition to the nude coloured lipstick. Her hair has been left open to suit the look.

3. Richa Chadha can be seen wearing a classic black suit here. She is wearing a stylish black crop top beneath the blazer which has a knot at the waist. Her hair has been left open with a middle parting. In makeup, she can be seen wearing nude colour lipstick with shimmery eyeshadow.

4. Richa Chadha is pulling off an aquamarine blazer look here. She is wearing an aqua blue formal dress which has a deep neck and is mid-thigh in length. In footwear, Richa Chadha can be seen wearing a pair of shiny silver stilettos. Her hair has been left open with a neatly done side partition.

Image Courtesy: Richa Chadha Instagram

