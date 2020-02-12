Richa Chadha Films 'Madam Chief Minister' In 40 Days; Calls It Her Toughest Role

Richa Chadha is a popular actor in the Bollywood film industry. She gained fame from movies like Gangs Of Wasseypur, Masaan and Fukrey. She will now be seen playing the role of a chief minister in her next. The movie is titled Madam Chief Minister and is directed by Subhash Kapoor. According to reports by various media portals, it was revealed that the movie was shot in a start-to-finish 40-day schedule. Read on to know more about the movie.

Read | Richa Chadha Showcases Her Undying Love For Green In These Outfits

'Madam Chief Minister' was shot in Lucknow in a span of 40 days

According to various reports from leading media portals, Subhash Kapoor’s directorial, Madam Chief Minister was filmed in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The movie was shot in the months of November and December and the filming was completed in a span of 40 days. It has been reported to be an intense love and drama film.

Read | Richa Chadha Pens Heartfelt Post For New Mother Kalki Koechlin, Says 'I'm Happy For You'

Talking about the cast of the movie, the filmmakers revealed to a media portal that their first choice for the lead role was Richa Chadha. They further explained that according to them, Richa Chadha is an actor who can articulate in political and social matters. She has previously been seen in Section 375 and portrayed the character of a lawyer debating rape laws and Section 375 of the Indian Constitution.

Read | Richa Chadha's Films Which Have Received High Ratings On IMDb

Richa Chadha in an interview with a leading media portal had talked about being thrilled about her role in the movie. She revealed that this film has been the toughest role in her career and she was grateful that she got an opportunity to play it. The actor further added to her statement that she was particularly happy about getting to collaborate with the witty Subhash Kapoor who has worked as a journalist before.

Read | Did Richa Chaddha Consult A Psychologist?

Revealing the cast of the film, Richa told a media portal that she would be sharing the big screen with Manav Kaul, Akshay Oberoi, Shubhrajyoti, Saurabh Shukla. The movie is set to release on July 17, 2020.

Read | Richa Chadha's Role In Subhash Kapoor’s 'Madam Chief Minister' REVEALED

(Image Credits: Richa Chadha Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.