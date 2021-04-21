Riddhima Kapoor Digs Out 'priceless' Family Pic Feat Rishi Kapoor And Brothers

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently dropped in a cherishing piece of memory from the past in which she shared an amazing glimpse of Rishi Kapoor and his brothers. She also added that it was a “priceless” photo and poured flowers and heart.

Unseen pic of Rishi Kapoor with his brothers

Image Source- Riddhima Kapoor's Instagram

Riddhima Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this unseen photo of her father Rishi Kapoor standing with his brothers and sisters alongside. Starting from the left, Rishi Kapoor’s brother, Randhir Kapoor can be seen standing and wearing a smart black coloured suit with a black tie on. Next to him is their sister Ritu Nanda who can be seen posing for the camera in a vibrant smile while wearing a bottle green cloured attire and some stunning pieces of jewellery. Rishi Kapoor can be seen standing next to her wearing a blue suit while next to him, their sister Reema Kapoor can be seen stunning in an off-white coloured traditional attire along with a dazzling pair of golden danglers. On the right end, Rajiv Kapoor can be seen in a simple yet elegant white kurta. As Riddhima Kapoor added this photo in her Instagram stories, she even mentioned that it was “priceless” and added pink coloured flower symbols along with a white heart symbol next to it.

Riddhima Kapoor’s family photo

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni never misses out on sharing cherished memories of her late father Rishi Kapoor. She added this photo a couple of weeks ago while she remembered her father. Riddhima added this photo in which her father Rishi Kapoor can be seen posing for the camera along with Neetu Singh, Ranbir Kapoor as well as Riddhima’s daughter. The photo illustrated a beautiful family photo with everyone smiling vivaciously for the camera. In the caption, she addressed her father and stated that his love will light their way and his memory will forever be with them. She further stated that he will forever be in their hearts. The moment Riddhima Kapoor posted this photo, many of her fans as well as numerous celebrity artists took to her Instagram post and swamped the comment section with heart symbols and mentioned how they will always miss Rishi Kapoor.

Image Source- Riddhima Kapoor's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.