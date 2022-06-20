Riddhima Kapoor Lauds Mom Neetu As She Reviews 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo': 'I Am So Proud Of You'

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are currently gearing up to bring the much-awaited family drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo on the big screens in a few days. The film is touted to see the tale of two couples of different generations and how they deal with problems that occur post-marriage. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles. While the movie is set to come out later this week, Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently reviewed the film and heaped praise on her mom.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Riddhima Kapoor shared a glimpse of the film as she watched the movie. Soon after, she shared a poster of the film to laud its cast for their performance. She wrote, "You were all SUPERB!! Fabbbb movie!!" She further praised her mom Neetu Kapoor and mentioned how she is proud of her. Riddhima Kapoor wrote, "Ma I am soo proud of u." Neetu Kapoor also reshared the story and penned, "Aww thank you n love you."

Neetu Kapoor reveals she lied to Anil Kapoor every day on the film's sets

The cast and makers of Jug Jugg Jeeyo have been promoting the upcoming film for a long time now. Earlier this month, the film's cast also appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and shared laughs with the show host Kapil Sharma. The film's star cast made several revelations and shared some interesting facts about each other. While Kiara Advani imitated Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor shared a funny incident. Neetu Kapoor revealed how Anil Kapoor used to come on the sets every morning and ask the same question - "How am I looking?" In response, Neetu Kapoor revealed she had to lie and say "very nice Anil," even if he was not looking good.

More about Jug Jugg Jeeyo

The upcoming family drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie is helmed by Raj Mehta and will mark Neetu Kapoor's comeback to the big screens after the 2013 film Besharam, starring Ranbir Kapoor. The movie also features Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul in pivotal roles and is set to arrive in the theatres on June 24, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@ridd0himakapoorsahniofficial/@varundvn