Riddhima Kapoor Pays Tribute To Father-in-law; Shares Rare Pic Of Him With Rishi Kapoor

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently took to her social media to remember her late father-in-law. The jewellery designer also shared a picture of her late father-in-law with Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on 30 April 2020 after battling leukaemia. Several celebrities dropped their condolences in the comment section under Riddhima's post.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembers late father-in-law

Taking to her Instagram on December 29, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a picture of her late father-in-law Shrawan Sahni who reportedly died on Monday. The 41-year-old shared a sweet caption for him by simply writing, ''We will miss you'' with a broken heart emoji. Additionally, she shared an unseen picture of late Shrawan Sahni with her father Rishi Kapoor on her Instagram story where the duo can be seen smiling.

Several celebrities sent their condolences to Riddhima including Alia Bhatt's mother actor Soni Razdan who wrote, ''Deepest condolences and love ❤️❤️❤️🙏''. Actor Dia Mirza also paid her respects by commenting joining hands emojis. Another user sent love and support to Riddhima as they wrote, ''So so sorry. Sending you all love and strength ♥️''.

More on Riddhima Kapoor

For the unversed, Riddhima Kapoor is Ranbir Kapoor's elder sister. She tied the knot with Bharat Sahni in 2006 and welcomed their daughter Samara in 2011. The renowned jewellery designer enjoys a following of over a million followers on Instagram where she posts about her personal life with mother actor Neetu Kapoor and the rest of the family.

Earlier, on Rishi Kapoor's 69th birthday on September 4 this year, she shared an emotional note where she reminisced on her time together with her father and his video calls. She also expressed her painful wish to have been there during the final moments of Rishi Kapoor to properly say goodbye to him.

She wrote, ''Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever''.

Image: Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial