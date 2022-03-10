Legendary Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's sudden demise was a great blow to the entire entertainment industry. The actor passed away back in 2020 after battling cancer for almost two years. Ever since his demise, his fans are eager to watch his performance for one last time in his upcoming film Sharmaji Namkeen. While the movie is all set to arrive on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video by the end of this month, here is how the late actor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor reacted watching the film.

Riddhima Kapoor penned an emotional note after watching her late father, Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen. She shared a still from the film and shared a post that read, "LEGENDS LIVE FOREVER." She further shared a still of her late father from the movie and wrote, "It’s been almost two years since dad left us physically; but his charisma is still felt and his legend is still alive and will forever be."

Riddhima further penned how Rishi Kapoor was a legendary actor, loving son, brother, husband, and father. She wrote, "Today, as I watch the last film of my father, actor par excellence, a devoted son and brother, a doting husband and the most wonderful dad in the universe; I feel immensely proud of being his daughter!" In the end, Riddhima Kapoor thanked Paresh Rawal on behalf of her family for stepping into the shoes of Rishi Kapoor. "Paresh ji thank you for completing the movie. The family will always be indebted for your kind gesture," she concluded. Several celebs from the film industry, including Soni Razdan, sent love to Riddhima Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor had to leave the shoot in between as his health deteriorated. After the actor's death in April 2020, the makers of the movie roped in Paresh Rawal to complete the film. Sharmaji Namkeen, therefore, will be the first film in which two actors play the same character.

Sharmaji Namkeen release date

The upcoming film Sharmaji Namkeen will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 31, 2022. The film is touted to be a family drama. It will revolve around a recently retired man, who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a riotous women's kitty circle.

Image: Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial