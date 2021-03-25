Riddhima Kapoor Remembers Late Father Rishi Kapoor: 'Your Memory Will Forever Be With Us'

Rishi Kapoor's family is remembering the late actor on his 11-month prayer meet, on March 25. His daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback family picture, featuring Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and her daughter Samara Sahni. Veteran star Rishi Kapoor's death occurred on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67 after fighting with leukaemia for a long time.

Riddhima Kapoor remembers father Rishi Kapoor

The picture shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni featuring her family members including father Rishi Kapoor seems to be clicked by paparazzi. Sharing this throwback family picture on social media, Riddhima also penned a heartfelt note for her father that read, "Your love will light our way- Your memory will forever be with us! Always in our hearts."

Several fans and followers of Riddhima Kapoor were seen reacting to her post. Bollywood celebs and entertainment personalities like Manish Malhotra, Sophie Choudry, Ekta Kapoor, Ramneek Pantal, Ritu Shivpuri and many others also commented on Riddhima Kapoor's photos. One of the users wrote, "We all love and miss him a lot...God bless the family with more strength and happiness all around them", while another added, "We miss you legendary actor in Bollywood late rishi Kapoor pajji and pajji ap hamesha hamare dil me rahenge" (you will always stay in our hearts). Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Rishi Kapoor's wife, Neetu Kapoor also took to her Instagram handle to remember her late husband. She shared a throwback video from their last trip together to New York City, USA. In this video, Neet Kapoor is seen recording Rishi Kapoor as the latter hums a song. He tells Neetu to record the scenery and not them. Sharing this throwback video, Neet Kapoor said, "Since today is Rishiji’s 11-month prayer meet felt like sharing some moments from our last trip to NYC". Take a look at the throwback video shared by Neetu Kapoor below.

