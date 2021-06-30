Riddhima Kapoor Sahni & Neetu Kapoor Attends Manish Malhotra's Dinner Party; See Pics

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra seems to be hosting a spree of lunch and dinner parties at his house. Recently, Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora were spotted at Manish’s home for a lunch party. Later, in the evening, Manish hosted a dinner party that was joined by Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor visit Manish Malhotra's home for a dinner party

Manish Malhotra and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to their Instagram story to share photos from the dinner party at Manish Malhotra’s house. Neetu Kapoor, as well as Samara, was also spotted in some of the photos shared by Manish and Riddhima. These three posed in stunning outfits for many selfies. In the photos, it can be seen that Manish wore a black and white printed shirt whereas Riddhima wore an all-black gown. Neetu Kapoor wore a black top and white pants. Take a look at the photos below.

Previously, Manish shared photos with Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora. He hosted a lunch party for them. Kareena can be seen in a black dress whereas Malaika wore a red-printed leisure outfit. Karishma wore a printed black gown whereas Amrita wore a casual black tee and jeans. In the caption, Manish wrote, “ #athome #lunch wit the fabulous girls @kareenakapoorkhan @therealkarismakapoor @amuaroraoffivial @malaikaaroraofficial #funtimes #memorable #moments #love.” Have a look at the post below.

Manish Malhotra’s social media presence

Manish Malhotra is very active on social media and keeps his fans updated about his daily life. Recently, he shared videos and photos of his brand new fashion collection called Nooraniyat. In the caption, he shared the details of the video and revealed that the background score of the video is sung by Jasleen Aulakh. Check out the post below.

On June 27, 2021, Manish even shared a video on his feed which was a throwback to the finals of India Couture Week. In the video, Alia Bhatt can be seen in a stunning bridal outfit. In the caption, he wrote," #sunday #throwback #theoneandonly @aliaabhatt Stunned as the Muse n #2017 #GrandFinale @fdciofficial #indiacoutureweek #fashionshow and till date #2021 we @manishmalhotraworld recreate the outfit for our Special Brides it’s an overwhelming feeling #collection #brides #manishmalhotralabel @manishmalhotravows." Have a look below.

IMAGE: NEETU KAPOOR/ MANISH MALHOTRA'S INSTAGRAM

