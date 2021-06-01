Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Digs Out Unseen Pic Of Heartwarming Moment With Dad Rishi Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the daughter of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, is very active on social media. On Instagram, she is frequently seen posting updates about her daily routine as well as flashback photos with her parents. She just shared a nostalgic photo with her late father on her Instagram account. The legendary actor is seen in the photo locking his hands around his daughter and posing for a cheerful selfie. Riddhima captioned the photo with heart emojis. The actor and his daughter are both dressed very casually in the picture but the two of them can be seen enjoying some quality time out in the sun. The picture is both happy and loving and shows the bond the two of them had shared.

Remembering Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor's daughter was not the only one who shared a throwback picture of the late actor. His wife, Neetu Kapoor also took to Instagram a day ago and shared a picture of her husband. The post she shared was a comparative one where she shared two pictures of two children with their grandfathers. The first picture showed Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s daughter snuggled up comfortably in Rishi Kapoor’s lap. It is a picture that has clearly been clicked at home and shows a particular kind of intimacy. Rishi Kapoor is wearing a red kurta while his granddaughter is in her pyjamas, perched comfortably on her grandfather’s lap.

The second picture is somewhat similar to the first but also completely different. It shows a granddaughter with her grandfather once again but this one is from a different generation. The picture shows Rishi Kapoor’s daughter with his father. The monochromatic picture sees Riddhima Kapoor Sahni perched on Raj Kapoor’s lap. Both of them have their heads turned away from the camera in the picture.

The post received a lot of attention on Instagram and Riddhima herself commented on the picture with a sequence of hearts. Most people commented saying that the comparison was truly beautiful and the two pictures brought out precious bonds that families share. Others commented saying that they missed Rishi Kapoor and could not believe that he was no more. The post received 127k likes and over 700 comments and still counting.

IMAGE: RIDDHIMA KAPOOR SAHNI'S INSTAGRAM

