Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Says Her Husband Donated Plasma Last Year; Urges Fans To Do The Same

Bollywood celebrity and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, on Thursday, took to the story session of her verified social media handle to urge her 1M Insta fam to donate plasma, amid the COVID-19 crisis. In the image shared by Riddhima on her story, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's husband Bharat can be seen, presumably, on a hospital bed. Giving the context of the picture, Riddhima wrote, "My husband @brat.man donated plasma last year ! Urge you all to do the same if you are eligible to ! Do your bit ! Save a life (sic)", along with praying hands and flower emoticon.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's husband donating plasma:

Interestingly, the 40-year-old jewellery designer is not the first one to urge fans to donate plasma. A handful of actors and celebs from various film industries are coming forward to raise awareness for plasma donation. A few days back, popular South actor Mahesh Babu shared a tweet to request about the same. Giving a shout out to Commissioner of Police, VC Sajjanar on his Twitter page, Mahesh pledged to support them. "Plasma donors are needed more than ever now", read an excerpt of his tweet.

Let's do everything in our stride to help those battling with Covid. Plasma donors are needed more than ever now. I pledge my support to @cpcybd VC Sajjanar sir & @cyberabadpolice for taking up this initiative. #DonatePlasmaSaveLives https://t.co/AiMipnd7Ey — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 23, 2021

On the other hand, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar had also requested her Delhi-based fans to extend help to the citizens of NCR by donating plasma. The actor had stated that she has received several requests for donors from NCR. Adding more to her bit, she has also created a highlight on her Instagram profile, where she is identifying resources for medicines, oxygen, plasma and donors. “This initiative is my small contribution to the huge battle that lies ahead of us," she wrote.

Actor Ishaan Khatter also used his social media handle to urge his fans to donate plasma. As the central government announced that from May 1 onwards, citizens aged 18+ will be eligible to register themselves to get vaccinated, he shared a story for the same. In the story, he shared a picture of the message he received where a user is requesting him to ask his fans to donate plasma before getting vaccinated. While he shared the screenshot of the message, he added, "An important point. If you have had covid and recovered more than two weeks ago, please consider donating plasma before getting vaccinated."

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.