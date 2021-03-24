Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Daughter Samara Sends Love To Insta-fam, Former Shares B'day Pics

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s daughter Samara turned 10 on March 22. On this special occasion, the latter dropped a small video from her mother's Instagram account and thanked fans for showering love upon her. In the clip, Samara, dressed up in a black skirt and shimmer tee, said, "Thank you Insta fam for your good wishes, love you." After this, Riddhima shared many pics and gave a sneak-peek into her daughter's birthday party. Meanwhile, Samara received sweet wishes from her family members like Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Neetu Kapoor, among others. Alia Bhatt also posted a lovely message for the little one.

Samara thanks Insta fam

Inside Samara's 10th birthday party

As shared by Riddhima, Samara's friends had gathered at her Delhi home to ring in her birthday. During the cake cutting, grandmom Neetu Kapoor virtually attended Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter's party as she could be seen talking to her on the phone. Riddhima held the phone in her hand and it was Neetu Kapoor on the screen, who also smiled for the portrait. Samara's platter was loaded with cakes and cookies. The house was decorated with pink and gold balloons all over. In one of the pics, Samara was seen having a gala time with a dog.

On Samara's big day, Riddhima Kapoor shared a bunch of adorable pictures and wished her a very happy birthday. She also shared family pictures that featured her parents Neetu and late actor Rishi Kapoor. Riddhima wrote, “To my most precious! To the most beautiful girl- You have grown up so fine & you make me proud every day! I love you my Sam May your birthday sparkle just as much as you do! Happiest birthday my princess, Samara turns10.” Soon, Dia Mirza, Pooja Makhija, Neelam Kothari Soni, Amrita Arora, Soni Razdan, Saba Ali Khan, and many others dropped endearing wishes.

Neetu Kapoor shared a picture from Samara's birthday event and thanked Bharat and Riddhima for letting her grace the party virtually. She then penned a sweet note for her granddaughter which read, "Happy birthday my precious doll. Love you too much. Wish I could be there with you today."

